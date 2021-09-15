Teen pleads not guilty in hit-and-run death of Maple Valley man

The 15-year-old faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of hit and run.

SEATTLE — The teenager accused of killing a Maple Valley man with her car while he was jogging pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of hit and run in juvenile court on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old is now formally charged in the death of Gregory Moore, 53, last July.

Moore’s widow, Michelle Moore, attended Wednesday’s hearing in person.

“I just wanted to see her face,” Moore said.

Moore is pushing for the teenager to be tried as adult and fears that under current state law even the harshest sentence would expire by the time the minor turns 21, should the teenager be convicted.

She doing this as she mourns the loss of her husband of 30 years.

“I’m feeling like she’s likely to get away with murder. If she serves, you know, less than six years that’s getting away with it in my book. It makes me sick,” Moore said.

According to charging documents, the 15-year-old was turned into police by a family member. That family member told investigators the plan was only to scare the man, not kill him.

In a statement, prosecutors say the decision to try the teen as an adult is up to a juvenile court judge. They add that the facts of the case, as they see them, do not warrant a first degree murder charge.

Moore is now on a mission to convince the courts otherwise.