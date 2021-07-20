'I need closure': Family of Maple Valley man killed by hit-and-run driver seeks answers

Greg Moore, 53, an avid runner, was hit and killed by a driver, Sunday morning. His grieving family wants anyone with information on the case to come forward.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who they believe hit and killed a runner early Sunday morning.

Greg Moore, 53, was found dead near the 23800 block of SE 216th St., as he neared the end of a 15-mile run.

“Put yourself in my shoes, imagine that someone that you love and have spent your life with was taken in this way, I need closure, my family needs closure,” said Michelle Moore, his wife.

She and Greg were making plans to celebrate 30 years of marriage. Moore, a father of three, would have been a grandfather this fall.

“There’s not anything that will bring him back, but he does need justice,” Moore said.

A small memorial with a pair of running shoes now marks the spot where Moore died.

“He made time for it three days a week, he liked to run in the morning, it was a great way for him to start his day and spend time in nature,” Moore said.

“Sunday was his favorite run, ironically, because there’s not much traffic on Sunday,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 206-296-3311 and reference case C21022337.