15-year-old suspect wanted in connection with hit-and-run that killed Maple Valley man

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) have developed probable cause to arrest a 15-year-old suspect in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in July.

Greg Moore, 53, was found dead on July 18 near the 23800 block of SE 216th Street as he neared the end of a 15-mile run. Detectives believe he was struck by a driver who then left the scene.

On Wednesday, detectives announced that thanks to "overwhelming community support and tips" they were able to develop probable cause to arrest a 15-year-old suspect alleged to have been the driver in the deadly collision.

The suspect is still at-large, according to the sheriff's office. Officials did not release the suspect's name, due to her age, but said they have identified her and are actively seeking her out.

Sheriff officials said detectives Tuesday evening recovered a Toyota Camry, previously identified as a vehicle of interest, that the suspect was allegedly driving during the incident. The vehicle is now being processed for evidence.

“Nothing will bring Greg home, but I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the MARR detectives who have worked this case tirelessly since July,” said King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht. “I also want to express my gratitude to the Maple Valley community, who refused to let Greg’s memory fade.”

Moore was a husband and father of three. He would have been a grandfather this fall.