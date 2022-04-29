Man taken to hospital after being shot in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot near 34th and East E Street Thursday night.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot in Tacoma Thursday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E 34 Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of “multiple” shots being fired and “sounds of cars racing away.”

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive inside a vehicle. Tacoma police said the 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Thursday night’s shooting comes as Pierce County’s homicide rate is on track to reach record levels this year. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), there have been 36 homicides in the county so far this year, already passing last year’s total of 32.