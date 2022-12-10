Tacoma police respond to gunshots, find victim in crashed truck

Responding police officers found a 42-year-old man slumped over in the crashed truck with gunshot wounds.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in his truck after it crashed in someone's yard early Wednesday morning.

The Tacoma Police Department said it received reports of shots fired just before 3:30 a.m. Officers responded to S. 76th Street and Tacoma Avenue where a truck had crashed in a yard.

Responding officers found a 42-year-old man slumped over in the truck with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma police said the investigation is ongoing.

