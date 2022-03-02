Checkbook of man killed in Tacoma fire found in car of suspected serial arsonist

James Elliot's death was ruled an accident after he was killed in a house fire, but now his family is left with more questions about how the blaze started.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Elliotts have lived on Rosemount Way for over five decades in Tacoma.

It’s a time that Dan Elliott looks back on fondly.

But on December 31, Dan’s childhood home burned down, killing his father James, who died of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation. His death was ruled an accident by the Pierce County Medical Examiners office.

However, investigators looking into a string of fires found James Elliot's checkbook in the glove box of a truck belonging to Sarah Jane Ramey.

Ramey is currently being charged with eight counts of arson, along with identity theft, residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Fire investigators say the cause of the fire on Rosemount is officially undetermined at this time, but it’s still an active investigation. The Tacoma Police Department has an active investigation into the fire as well.

Authorities are unsure why the checkbook was in Ramey's truck. Dan Elliott said a bank notified him that Ramey was using his father’s checkbook.

“After we closed the accounts out, they give you something that says what checks were written, and we did get a check that had Sarah Ramey’s name on it,” Elliott said. “She tried to put it through, and they put the kibosh on, but yeah, she tried to cash a check.”

Elliott hopes that Ramey’s arrest will bring them one step closer to justice.

“I’m glad they caught somebody,” he said. “There’s probably more people than Sarah Ramey, from what I think. Hopefully, the police can cast a big enough net so if anyone else is involved or responsible for it, that they can catch them.”

Meanwhile, Elliott and his family are trying to find a way to move forward, knowing they’ll have to leave their father’s home behind.