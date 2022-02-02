Suspected Tacoma arsonist charged

Sarah Jane Ramey faces multiple counts of arson, along with several other crimes.

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was published Jan. 31.

The 42-year-old woman suspected of starting a series of fires in the north Tacoma area was charged Wednesday.

Sarah Jane Ramey faces eight counts of first-degree arson, along with several other charges. She remains in jail on $3 million bail.

Ramey is also accused of first-degree attempted arson, residential burglary, identity theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to probable cause documents.

Tacoma detectives investigated a series of arsons that occurred between Jan. 23-27 in Tacoma and Ruston. There were a total of 20 fires that police determined to be caused by arson, according to probable cause documents.

The Tacoma Fire Department said the proximity of the fires and the time of them occurring so close together led investigators to view them as suspicious in nature.

At the time, Tacoma police and Ruston police added extra patrols to watch for suspicious activity due to the arson cases.

Ramey was identified as the suspect after an arson along North Orchard Street. According to probable cause documents, her Emerald Queen Casino Players card was used and left at the scene of the fire. A combination of video surveillance and witness statements led to Ramey being identified.

Ramey's identity was confirmed when she was seen in surveillance video driving her white 2002 Ford Ranger and using a stolen debit card taken during a burglary, according to probable cause documents. Ramey is seen in that video wearing what is believed to be a stolen Metro Parks jacket.