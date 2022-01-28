Suspect arrested in string of Tacoma arsons

A 42-year-old woman was arrested in connection to fires set across north Tacoma on Jan. 25 and 26.

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect was arrested Friday in connection to a string of arsons set across the north Tacoma area earlier this week.

Tacoma police confirmed they arrested a 42-year-old woman suspected of setting the fires without incident Friday afternoon. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Fires were reported between the evening of Jan. 25 and the morning of Jan. 27. Most of the fires were set on the exterior of homes, while some targeted vehicles and another was reported to be a shopping cart full of items, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The Tacoma Fire Department said the proximity of the fires and the time of them occurring so close together Tuesday night through Thursday morning is leading investigators to view them as suspicious in nature.

Police are investigating as many as 16 fires between that time period. However, police said the woman who was arrested is suspected in the arsons between Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.

Tacoma police and Ruston police added extra patrols to watch for suspicious activity due to the arson cases, according to Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.