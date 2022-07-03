Tacoma drive-by shooting leaves one adult seriously injured

The intersection of South 47th St. & South Tacoma Way is shut down while Tacoma police investigate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on two Tacoma mass shootings over a 24-hour period originally aired June 27, 2022.

An intersection in Tacoma is closed after a drive-by shooting Sunday left one adult male in serious condition, according to Tacoma police.

The intersection of South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way is closed as police investigate.

The adult male victim, who police say was in a vehicle at the time he was shot, was transported to the hospital with "serious injuries."