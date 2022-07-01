King, Pierce counties allow people to report illegal fireworks online

South Sound 911 launched an online reporting system for fireworks complaints.

TACOMA, Wash. — There are an average of 2,500 calls to South Sound 911 on a typical day. On July 4, however, call volumes more than double.

"We get so many calls on the Fourth of July and, really, we want to keep those lines clear - our 911 call lines clear - for emergencies," said Jessica Kulaas, an education coordinator for South Sound 911.

South Sound 911 launched an online reporting system for fireworks complaints. Complaints may be reported online July 1 through July 5 at 6 a.m. in the following police jurisdictions: Fife, Milton, Orting, Roy, Ruston, Sumner, Tacoma, and University Place.

People are still asked to call 911 to report injuries or fires.

A similar system is in place for King County, where illegal firework use in unincorporated King County can be reported online or by calling 206-848-0800.

This is the first year fireworks are illegal in unincorporated areas of King County. For the time being, the county is educating people about the new rule and will only issue warnings for first-time violators.

Many county residents live within city limits where bans are already in place. The ban includes places such as Skyway, White Center, Snoqualmie Valley, Greater Maple Valley, Enumclaw Plateau, and Vashon Island.

Professional firework displays are still allowed.