Suspects accused of killing teenager at Everett bus stop appear in court

The suspects are accused of killing a 15-year-old while he was standing at a bus stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash. — The two suspects accused of shooting and killing a teenager at a bus stop in Everett are set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Uriel Hernandez-Martinez Armando, 20, and Victor Enrique Torres-Zuniga, 19, are charged with first-degree murder of a 15-year-old Kamiak High School student on the morning of Sept. 8.

Torres-Zuniga pleaded not guilty.

It was not immediately known how Hernandez-Martinez pleaded.

The shooting is believed to be in connection to a feud between rival gangs.

According to investigators, a black sedan was reported by witnesses and seen on nearby surveillance footage driving past the bus stop multiple times before the victim was shot.

The victim was a member of a street gang and was getting threats on social media for several months, according to court documents. Officers said Hernandez-Martinez was a member of a rival gang. He told fellow members he and the second suspect shot and killed the victim, according to investigators.

Hernandez-Martinez was shot and injured in March during an apparent drive-by. Investigators believe the shooting could have been retaliation.

He was taken into custody Saturday, Sept. 9 in Everett and was found with a concealed pistol that had a ground-off serial number.

Upon interviewing with the police, Hernandez-Martinez's story "wavered." The 20-year-old admitted to being inside the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting on the day of the killing.