Suspects accused of killing teenager at Everett bus stop appear in court

EVERETT, Wash. — The two suspects accused of shooting and killing a teenager at a bus stop in Everett are set to appear in court Monday afternoon.
Uriel Hernandez-Martinez Armando, 20, and Victor Enrique Torres-Zuniga, 19, are charged with first-degree murder of a 15-year-old Kamiak High School student on the morning of Sept. 8.
Torres-Zuniga pleaded not guilty.
It was not immediately known how Hernandez-Martinez pleaded.
The shooting is believed to be in connection to a feud between rival gangs.
According to investigators, a black sedan was reported by witnesses and seen on nearby surveillance footage driving past the bus stop multiple times before the victim was shot.
The victim was a member of a street gang and was getting threats on social media for several months, according to court documents. Officers said Hernandez-Martinez was a member of a rival gang. He told fellow members he and the second suspect shot and killed the victim, according to investigators.
Hernandez-Martinez was shot and injured in March during an apparent drive-by. Investigators believe the shooting could have been retaliation.
He was taken into custody Saturday, Sept. 9 in Everett and was found with a concealed pistol that had a ground-off serial number.
Upon interviewing with the police, Hernandez-Martinez's story "wavered." The 20-year-old admitted to being inside the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting on the day of the killing.
He claimed he went home before the shooting occurred, however, and was not inside the car at the time of the killing. After reviewing Hernandez-Martinez's text messages and completing the interview, he was booked into jail.