Fatal Everett bus stop shooting of teen committed by rival gang members, police say

The suspect was scheduled to make his first appearance in a Snohomish County Courthouse on Monday.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Everett police believe the killing of an Everett teen at a bus stop last week was carried out by a rival gang member of the victim, according to newly released court documents.

A 15-year-old student at Kamiak High School was shot and died from his injuries early Friday morning at a bus stop on Hardeson Road.

According to investigators, a black sedan was reported by witnesses and seen on nearby surveillance footage driving past the bus stop multiple times before the victim was shot.

The victim was a member of a street gang and was getting threats on social media for several months, according to court documents. Officers said the 21-year-old suspect was a member of a rival gang. The suspect told fellow members he shot and killed the victim, according to investigators.

The suspect was shot and injured in March during an apparent drive-by. Investigators believe the shooting could have been retaliation.

The suspect was taken into custody Saturday in Everett and was found with a concealed pistol that had a ground-off serial number.

Upon interviewing with the police, the suspect's story "wavered." The 21-year-old admitted to being inside the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting the day of the killing.

The suspect claimed he went home before the shooting occurred, however, and was not inside the car at the time of the killing. After reviewing the suspect's text messages and completing the interview, he was booked on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and a concealed pistol license violation.