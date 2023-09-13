Second suspect in fatal Everett drive-by shooting of teen arrested

Everett police believe the two men in custody are responsible for shooting and killing the 15-year-old.

EVERETT, Wash. — A second suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of an Everett teen has been taken into custody, the Everett Police Department (EPD) said in a release.

Early on the morning of Sept. 8, a 15-year-old boy was shot at a bus stop and later died from his injuries. The teen was a student at Kamiak High School.

20-year-old Uriel Hernandez-Martinez Armando was the first suspect taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Hernandez-Martinez was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in a Snohomish County District Court. The second suspect, 19, was arrested Tuesday night.

The shooting is believed to be in connection to a feud between rival gangs.

According to investigators, a black sedan was reported by witnesses and seen on nearby surveillance footage driving past the bus stop multiple times before the victim was shot.

The victim was a member of a street gang and was getting threats on social media for several months, according to court documents. Officers said Hernandez-Martinez was a member of a rival gang. He told fellow members he shot and killed the victim, according to investigators.

Hernandez-Martinez was shot and injured in March during an apparent drive-by. Investigators believe the shooting could have been retaliation.

He was taken into custody Saturday in Everett and was found with a concealed pistol that had a ground-off serial number.

Upon interviewing with the police, Hernandez-Martinez's story "wavered." The 20-year-old admitted to being inside the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting the day of the killing.

He claimed he went home before the shooting occurred, however, and was not inside the car at the time of the killing. After reviewing Hernandez-Martinez's text messages and completing the interview, he was booked into jail.

EPD said the investigation remains ongoing, but it believes that Hernandez-Martinez and the 19-year-old arrested Tuesday were the two people responsible for shooting and killing the teen.