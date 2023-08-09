Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of 15-year-old at Everett bus stop

Everett police said the suspect was arrested Saturday night and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash. — The suspect in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy at a bus stop Friday morning has been arrested, according to the Everett Police Department.

Everett police said the suspect was arrested Saturday night and that the investigation is still ongoing.

On Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 7700 block of Hardeson Road at a bus stop that serves city transit and schools. Officers found a teen who had been shot multiple times.

The 15-year-old was taken to Providence Hospital in Everett, where he later died due to his injuries, police said.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted, based on the evidence they've gathered.

The Mukilteo School District confirmed the boy was a student at Kamiak High School, writing in a statement, "We are sad to share that the student died this afternoon. We are without words about this tragic, senseless loss of a young life. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, and to all who knew and loved them."

The statement said principals at the school will be working on ways to support their staff and students. It recommended talking with all students and letting schools know if they need additional support.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Everett Police Department tip line at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.