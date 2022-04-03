18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in downtown Seattle pleads not guilty

Felix Taylor was booked into King County Jail on March 20 after turning himself in.

The 18-year-old suspect charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Michael Del Bianco on March 2 in downtown Seattle pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Thursday.

Felix Taylor was charged with second-degree murder after a judge found probable cause in his first court appearance earlier this month.

Taylor was booked into King County Jail on March 20 after turning himself in. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Routine hearings are set to take place before a final trial date is set.

On March 2, Seattle police officers were called to the 1500 block of Third Avenue, near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pine Street for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers reportedly found Del Bianco with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and provided first aid. Del Bianco was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police reviewed surveillance video which shows Del Bianco was speaking to Taylor on a corner of the intersection before Del Bianco appeared to brandish a handgun, according to court documents. Taylor handed Del Bianco a blue bandana before Del Bianco turned and walked away. Taylor pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, striking Del Bianco.

Del Bianco was not found with a handgun and the firearm used by Taylor has not been recovered, according to the documents.

Seattle police reviewed surveillance video from the area and identified Taylor as the lone suspect.