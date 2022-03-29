Man accused of murdering woman with ‘extreme violence and cruelty’ in Shoreline

The suspect called 911 to report the killing. An axe and bolt cutters were found covered in blood at the scene.

SHORELINE, Wash. — The Shoreline Police Department (SPD) arrested a murder suspect on Sunday morning after finding a woman inside an apartment dead from an apparent severe head injury.

The suspect, who turns 41 on Tuesday, called 911 around 7:20 a.m. to report that he had killed the woman. Shoreline officers responded to the scene, which was located in the 17000 block of Linden Avenue N.

They found the suspect in the parking of an apartment complex and saw that he had blood on him. They then found the female victim deceased inside an apartment and located an axe and bolt cutters covered in blood, officers said.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into King County Jail for investigation of the murder. He admitted to the detectives that he had killed the female and had planned it out.

During his first court appearance, prosecutors argued that the suspect be held on $5 million bail with probable cause for murder in the first degree with a domestic violence component. They argued that the high bail amount was justified due to the “extreme violence and cruelty” in the murder and because the suspect admitted to planning it.

They also argued that the suspect was unlikely to return to court if released on bail due to his history of 11 warrants, including three active warrants, one of which is for a misdemeanor assault.

A judge agreed with the prosecutors and set bail at $5 million.