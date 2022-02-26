Pierce County authorities investigating deadly drive-thru incident

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the incident as a homicide.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County authorities are investigating after witnesses reported someone ran over another person in a deadly incident in a fast-food restaurant's drive-thru Saturday.

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Jack in the Box at 20505 Mountain Hwy E. in Spanaway at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving calls from several witnesses about a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. The witnesses told dispatch the incident seemed intentional as the suspect drove over the victim several times.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the suspect struck the back of the victim's vehicle with their vehicle in the drive-thru. The victim reportedly got out of his vehicle to confront the suspect when the suspect ran over the victim, backed up and ran over the victim again before fleeing the scene, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Central Pierce Fire responded to the scene and provided aid to the victim but the 68-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department detectives, traffic unit and forensic investigators were called to the scene to investigate.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the incident as a homicide and not as an accident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact them or call 1-800-222-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

