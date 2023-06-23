Suspect in Issaquah Uber driver murder to be sentenced after pleading guilty

Devin Wade plead guilty in March to stabbing and killing an Uber driver in 2020.

SEATTLE — One of two suspects in the murder of a ride-share driver in Issaquah is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Devin Wade plead guilty in March to stabbing and killing Cherno Ceesay after using a fake name to create an Uber account and hail a ride, according to court documents. Wade's partner Olivia Breanna-Lennon Bebic was also charged.

Police said Ceesay was stabbed multiple times and found by a neighbor after his car crashed into a tree.

Two days after the murder, Wade and Bebic were arrested for shoplifting in Bellevue.

In charging documents, senior deputy prosecuting attorney Adrienne McCoy wrote that they are “an extreme danger to the community at large."

Both Wade and Bebic initially pleaded not guilty in January 2021, but Wade changed his plea to guilty in March 2023.

The sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

