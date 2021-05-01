Couple charged with murdering Uber driver in Issaquah plead not guilty

Devin Kekoa Wade and Olivia Breanna-Lennon Bebic, both 21, were charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing an Uber driver.

ISSAQUAH, Wash — The couple charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing an Uber driver to death in Issaquah pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Monday, Jan. 4.

Devin Kekoa Wade and Olivia Breanna-Lennon Bebic, both 21, created an Uber account using a fake name and hailed a ride from Cherno Ceesay, according to probable cause documents.

Police say Ceesay was stabbed multiple times and found by a neighbor after his car crashed into a tree.

Two days after the murder, Wade and Bebic were arrested for shoplifting in Bellevue.

In charging documents, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Adrienne McCoy wrote they are “an extreme danger to the community at large." They are being held on $2 million bail.