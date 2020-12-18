Two held in connection with killing of Uber driver in Issaquah

Cherno Ceesay, 28, was found stabbed to death in his car in Issaquah. Police say he was killed after he responded to a ride request through Uber.

Two people are in King County Jail, accused of murdering an Uber driver almost immediately after he picked them up.

The court documents lay out the alleged timeline.

At 9:03 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, an Uber account was created by an email address and phone number attached to the two suspects, a man and a woman, who are both 21 years old, according to Issaquah Police.

The new account was used to hail a ride, police say.

At 9:18 p.m., Cherno Ceesay, 28, of Kirkland, picked them up near the 8200 block of Renton-Issaquah Road SE.

Police say that seconds of the suspects getting in the car, Ceesay was stabbed repeatedly in the head and neck area. The King County Medical Examiner said Ceesay was stabbed from behind.

At 9:35 p.m., neighbors along 8200 Renton-Issaquah Road SE called police, saying they found Ceesay dead in his car after it has crashed into a tree.

Authorities say Ceesay’s phone was taken, but remained connected to the Uber app for more than two hours. Using GPS and traffic cameras authorities tracked his phone to a car on South 41st Street in Bellevue near the Factoria Mall.

Two days after Ceesay's death, Bellevue police arrested the two suspects on suspicious of shoplifting on Dec. 15, and their was impounded.

During a search of the car, police found Ceesay's phone along with two bloody knives.

The suspects told police they lived in the car together, but denied knowing about the email address used to create the new Uber account. Both asked for a lawyer.