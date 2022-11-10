Central Washington police officer shot, recovering at Harborview in Seattle

A spokesperson for Harborview confirmed to KING 5 Tuesday morning that a police officer from Sunnyside was transferred to the hospital and was in stable condition.

SEATTLE — A Sunnyside Police Department officer is recovering at Harborview Medical Center in stable condition after being shot while on duty in central Washington Monday night.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen told NBC affiliate KNDU that the officer was shot near South 8th Street in Sunnyside around 8 p.m.

KNDU reports a 44-year-old Sunnyside man was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. The man reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody a few blocks away.

The man was reportedly uncooperative and was shot with a bean bag round by Yakima SWAT so they could be detained. Two handguns were found on the man.

The officer was flown from Sunnyside in Yakima County to King County International Airport in Seattle. The officer was then taken to Harborview Medical Center.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

A police officer from Sunnyside was shot and flown to King County Airport and taken to Harborview. The officer is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/bhJQWHw7f3 — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) October 11, 2022

