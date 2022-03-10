Attorneys give opening statements in retrial for getaway driver in Lakewood police killings

Prosecuting attorneys argued Darcus Allen knew that Maurice Clemmons was going to kill police officers. Allen's defense told jurors there's no evidence.

PARKLAND, Wash. — More than a decade after Maurice Clemmons shot and killed four Lakewood police officers in a Parkland coffee shop, one of the men charged with their deaths is standing trial - again.

On Monday, Oct. 3, attorneys gave opening statements in Darcus Allen's second murder trial.

Prosecuting attorney Sunni Ko argued that Allen knew "exactly, without a doubt" that Clemmons was going to kill police officers on Nov. 29, 2009.

Allen's defense attorney told jurors there's no evidence proving Allen knew what Clemmons was going to do. Defense attorney Pete Mazzone said Clemmons was in legal trouble and suffering from "religious delusions."

Mazzone said Clemmons had told people he was God and he was going to have a barbeque with then-President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

"This man has done absolutely nothing," Mazzone told jurors, pointing at his client, Allen.

"To have him sitting in that chair is despicable," Mazzone said.

The trial could take up to two months.

A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision paved the way for Allen to be retried for four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting.

Allen drove Clemmons to and from the coffee shop in Parkland where Clemmons shot and killed Lakewood Sgt. Mark Renninger and officers Greg Richards, Tina Griswold and Ronald Owens as they sat preparing for their Sunday morning shift.

Allen was originally charged and convicted of four counts of first-degree murder in 2011. However, the jury acquitted him of four "capital punishment aggravators," alleging that Allen knew the victims would be police officers and that there were multiple victims or that the killings were planned. Those factors would have led to an automatic sentence of life in prison.

The Washington State Supreme Court vacated Allen's murder convictions in 2015 after finding the prosecutor at his trial made "improper statements" during the closing argument. In a 2018 decision, the state Supreme Court also held that Allen could not be retried on the capital punishment aggravators because he was previously acquitted of them.

In response, Allen was re-charged with four counts of first-degree murder related to his role in the killings without the capital punishment aggravators. Allen and his attorney moved to dismiss the first-degree murder charges, arguing trying him again on those charges would violate the double jeopardy clause.

The motion was rejected by the state trial court and the court of appeals, and the state Supreme Court declined to review the case. A petition filed for federal habeas relief was also dismissed.

On Sept. 15, a Ninth Circuit judge upheld the district court's ruling and dismissed the petition.

A spokesperson for Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett said the office will not comment on the case until the new trial wraps up.

Alton McDonald with the New Century Justice Network hopes this trial will result in an acquittal for Allen.

McDonald, who organized a rally in support of Allen in 2019, said there's no proof Allen knew what Clemmons was going to do that morning.