Driver uninjured after stray bullet hits car on I-5

SEATTLE — A Gig Harbor man is uninjured after a seemingly random bullet struck the top of his car, stopping inside the vehicle.

The incident happened at some point along I-5 between Rochester and Tumwater.

It was during that drive that Patrick Young felt something pierce the roof of his car and hit him on the head.

“It sounded like a big rock fell off or a tree or something, I didn’t know what, and I felt my head and I was like ‘okay, something went through,’” Young said.

It was loud and clearly caused damage, but never in his wildest imagination did Young think it would be a bullet.



“I was a little in shock, like ‘wow’. You just don’t really hear about it all too often,” Young continued

A bullet, likely shot from a rifle, went through the roof of his car and grazed his head coming to a stop at his feet.

“It only hit me on the side of the head. Last night, it left a pretty big dent, but I mean, if I were over a little bit more, it would have gone more into it,” Young continued.

Young called 911 just after 8 p.m on Saturday. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded and several units searched the area coming up with nothing. That bullet is now on its way to the WSP’s Criminal Investigation Division for further analysis.

“I don’t really know what to think. I was a little jumpy the rest of the way home. I was just like, 'no music nothing just looking at the road.' I couldn’t believe that actually happened,” Young said.

The latest near miss on an interstate that seems to make news every few months. Back in January, a father of five could have been killed when a metal rod came inches from his face.

“It’s a miracle for me. God’s mercy and a miracle that I’m still alive and I’m talking to you – life’s good – yeah. And God is good, also,” Andrii Mordavets told KING 5 in January of this year.

A feeling Young, a new father himself can relate to.

“Everyone keeps telling me but a lotto ticket but I don’t ever have any luck on lotto – I don’t need to go buy no lotto ticket. I’m just happy to be here,” Young said.