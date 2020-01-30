FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper is calling one driver "lucky" after a metal rod went through his windshield.

Photos show the man's windshield with spider web cracks and a large hole near the driver's side.

A large, metal rod is sticking out ominously right between the driver's seat and the passenger seat. It looks like the rod was stuck into the roof, just above where the driver's head would be.

The driver only got a minor cut on his head during the ordeal.

The rod came through the windshield from another vehicle driving southbound on Interstate-5 near 320th Street.

Washington State Patrol troopers do not know where the rod came from.

If you have any information on the incident or were driving nearby, give Washington State Patrol a call at 425-401-7788.

Back in November, Washington state Representative Christine Kilduff (D-University Place) pushed for renewed legislation that would force all commercial trucks to cover their loads.

Kilduff said she would introduce a new bill during the 2020 legislative session.