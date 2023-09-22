Man shot, killed allegedly trying to steal car during road rage incident in Lake Stevens

After a man got out his car to confront a female driver, another man tried to steal his unattended car. Police are now looking for the woman who fled the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Lake Stevens along 84th Street NE near Highway 9 that ended in the death 41-year-old man.

According to public information officer Courtney O'Keefe, the incident started as a road rage confrontation between a 23-year-old man and an adult woman in separate cars. They were driving eastbound on 84th St NE. At one point, the man got out of his car to confront the woman.

During the confrontation, the female driver informed the male driver someone was attempting to steal his car while he left it unattended.

When the man went back to the car, there was a physical altercation between the male driver and the 41-year-old man. The 23-year-old male driver then shot and killed the man attempting to steal his car, according to police.

The female driver fled the scene by the time police arrived around 4:30 p.m. She is being asked to come forward to speak as a witness.

The three people involved in the incident did not know each other, according to police.

If there are any other witnesses, police are asking to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office tip line: 425-388-3845. No arrests have been made.

The sheriff's office said that the public is not in danger after the fatal incident.

The street is expected to stay closed for several hours.