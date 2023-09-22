1 attempted, 1 successful smash-and-grab at 2 King County cannabis stores within an hour

A cannabis store in Seattle was hit within an hour of an attempted smash-and-grab at a dispensary in Skyway.

SEATTLE — A Seattle cannabis store was hit with a smash-and-grab within an hour of an attempted cannabis store robbery in nearby Skyway.

The owner of King's Recreational Cannabis said thieves attempted to smash through the front of the building at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, however, the crash couldn't breach the building.

A Dockside Cannabis location in Seattle's SODO neighborhood was hit with a smash-and-grab early Friday morning. Pictures show extensive damage to the front of the building.

The first vehicle thieves used to ram into the building got stuck inside, but they had a second getaway car waiting. They first rammed the car into the company's break room and realized it was locked, so they re-rammed the car into another door to the business. The manager of the Dockside Cannabis location said it could cost more than $50,000 to fix the damage.

There were a few hundred dollars in products stolen from the business. Four suspects were involved.

This is the seventh time a Dockside Cannabis location has been hit with a smash-and-grab. A Ballard location was hit on Monday. The SODO location was hit with a different smash-and-grab on July 31.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.