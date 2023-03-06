Man charged in gunfight with King County deputy

The shooting started when the deputy tried to serve an arrest warrant for a suspended license.

SEATTLE — A man accused of firing a dozen rounds at a King County sheriff’s deputy in a gas station parking lot was charged Monday.

Ezequiel Medina-Parra, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, obstructing a law enforcement officer and unlawful discharge of a weapon for the incident on March 5.

Prosecutors requested the court deny bail because they say Medina-Parra is likely to not appear and is likely to commit another violent offense. If bail isn’t denied the court requested bail be set at $5 million due to Medina-Parra’s “reckless disregard for the safety of others.”

Witnesses told police that the sheriff’s deputy spoke with Medina-Parra at a Chevron gas station near Northeast 15th Street and 145th Street Northeast in Shoreline about 2 a.m. The deputy told Medina-Parra he had an arrest warrant for a suspended license.

Witnesses said Medina-Parra told the deputy, “I am just gonna go. I’m just gonna go away now.” The deputy told Medina-Parra he couldn’t leave. When Medina-Parra started to walk away, the deputy followed him.

Witnesses told police Medina-Parra pulled a gun out of his pocket or pants and started firing rounds as he ran toward the QFC parking lot across the street and then back to his car at the gas station. A one point, the deputy returned fire.

One witness said they thought Medina-Parra fired approximately 12 shots.

A K-9 officer tracked Medina-Parra to a shed about a block and a half away from the scene. The officer also found a gun.

The deputy was shot in his right arm and left hand. Medina-Parra was shot in the arm, according to charging documents. Both the deputy and Medina-Parra were treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.