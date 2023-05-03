Authorities investigating Shoreline shooting involving sheriff's deputy

SHORELINE, Wash. — A King County Sheriff's deputy investigating a suspicious vehicle in Shoreline exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Sunday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department.
Bellevue police said the sheriff's deputy was in the 1500 block of NE 145th St. at around 2 a.m. investigating the suspicious vehicle. The department said at some point an altercation occurred leading to both the suspect and the deputy firing shots at each other.
The suspect and deputy were transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seattle Police Department and King County Sheriff's Department units responded to the scene.
The Independent Force Investigation Team (IFIT-KC) is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.