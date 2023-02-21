More business owners are buying guns to protect against violence, theft

Tom Matos, owner of Securité Gun Club, says he's seen a notable amount of store owners arm themselves in recent years.

Example video title will go here for this video

While data from the Seattle Police Department shows robberies went from 1,755 in 2021 to 1,760 in 2022, perception is the reality for many of the store owners. They're taking measures to protect themselves and their employees.

In Ballard, King Smoke Shop's co-owner was involved in a shootout with a man trying to rob his business Monday afternoon. That would-be robber was shot and killed. The co-owner is still recovering in the hospital.

KING 5 spoke to some King Smoke Shop employees. They’re still processing what happened and are very appreciative of their customers who’ve been checking on them.

The shootout does not surprise Tom Matos, owner of Securité Gun Club in Woodinville.



"There are store owners and store clerks who want that additional protection," Matos said.

Matos says he saw a notable increase of store owners coming to his gun shop and shooting range during the racial reckoning protests of 2020.

"Once the pandemic started and once the riots started in Seattle, we did notice an increase in store owners coming in and purchasing firearms at that time," Matos said.

Although that has slowed down, he believes those store owners still have their guns and would-be robbers would be smart to think twice before trying to a rob a business.

"It's a tragedy what happened but that criminal element has to know that if you're going to use a firearm, that is one of the consequences you're facing," he said.

KING 5 reached out to other gun shops in the area. We did receive a few phone calls back and they echoed the same sentiments at Matos: the typical gun owner is changing.

One business, that asked not to be identified, said they've had an increase of Asian Americans and LGBTQ+ customers. The reason? Both groups feel particularly targeted.