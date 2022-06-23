Former students allege sexual abuse by teacher, claim Seattle Prep 'knew or should have known'

Seattle Prep disputes that the administration had any knowledge of inappropriate conduct at the time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle Prep is facing two lawsuits by attorney Darrell Cochran who is representing two women who allege they were sexually abused when they were students.



"Both of these women at the time were very good athletes at Seattle Prep,” Cochran said.

The lawsuit, filed last week, names the women by initials only and claims that two decades ago, when they were minors, the school failed to protect them from a coach who was also a teacher at Seattle Prep. KING 5 is not naming him because he has not been criminally charged.

"During his time, in the early 2000s in particular, he was grooming a number of young female athletes, student athletes at Seattle prep, and sexually abusing them,” said Cochran.

The coach helped lead the school's varsity softball team, and eventually became Seattle Prep's athletic director. Records show he regularly received positive performance evaluations from the school, but the lawsuit alleges that Seattle Prep “willfully turned a blind eye” to what was happening off the field. The school denies that allegation.



"We know that there were faculty, there were staff people, there were fellow coaches within Seattle Prep who had concerns,” said Cochran.

Some of those concerns are listed in an investigation completed by the state's Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Within OSPI’s report are portions of a letter from a former student that was sent to the president of the school's Board of Trustees in September of 2020, claiming the coach used "grooming techniques" and "emotional manipulation" that made the "transition to sexual advances seamless." The report also states that the coach spent time with female students on campus, occasionally in his office with the door closed, and off campus accompanying students on shopping trips and to dinners.

OSPI revoked the teacher's Washington education certificate in December of 2021. That means he cannot teach in the state.

The lawsuit states that the school “knew or should have known” that he was a sexual predator.

A spokesperson for Seattle Prep issued the following statement: