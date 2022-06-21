Remains of 56-year-old missing woman found near Burke-Gilman Trail on UW campus

The remains were discovered on June 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — The remains of a missing 56-year-old woman were found in the Kincaid Ravine near the Burke-Gilman Trail on the University of Washington campus, police confirmed Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, University of Washington police contacted Seattle police for assistance with the investigation into the remains.

The remains were found near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, according to Seattle police.

Members of Seattle Police Department's Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene.

The remains were transferred to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.

Seattle police detectives were able to identify the woman after additional information from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Seattle police will continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.