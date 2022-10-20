Seattle police searching for man accused of throwing bags of feces at councilmember's house

Councilmember Kshama Sawant has reported several incidents of this happening at her home in the Leschi neighborhood this month.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help identifying a man who is suspected of throwing bags of human feces on a Seattle City councilmember's yard.

Sawant sent a letter to the mayor and SPD that read, in part:

"Most concerning is the very high likelihood that this extreme and hostile behavior is politically motivated and could turn into more serious and dangerous harassment," she wrote.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a statement in response to the letter that read:

"These incidents go against our core values as a city. Elected officials should not be harassed at their homes. While Mayor Harrell does not direct individual investigations, we have been assured that SPD will follow all standard protocols and practices regarding these incidents in the appropriate manner. The Mayor has spoken directly to Councilmember Sawant to discuss and understands her concerns."

According to SPD, the department has not found any evidence this case would meet the city or state standards for hate crime laws, but they will follow available leads should new information arise.

"The department takes incidents involving public officials seriously, and investigators have canvassed for evidence, gathered information from witnesses and reviewed everything collected thus far," SPD wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information about this suspect is urged to call the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.