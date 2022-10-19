Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night.
The Seattle Police Department said witnesses reported a man was shot and killed shortly after 6:30 p.m. near E. Union St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Other witnesses reportedly told police the possible gunman was seen fleeing the area.
Seattle police officers and Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and began providing medical aid to the shooting victim. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he later died, according to the Seattle Police Department
Seattle police and King County SWAT arrested the suspect in connection with the shooting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Detectives believe the suspect is connected to another homicide and multiple ongoing shooting investigations around the area.
The identify of the suspect has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
