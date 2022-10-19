Person found dead along roadside north of Maple Valley

King County Sheriff's Office Captain Tim Meyer said he is “unaware of any immediate concerns for public safety.”

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road.

The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley.

Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county and said this road provides no real public access, rather it connects a few homes to town and to Highway 18.



“Terrifying, I mean it’s really scary. I mean you hear about stuff like this happening anywhere but where you live,” Hobley said. “It’s a one-lane road and it’s dirt all the way up – there’s probably five miles of just nothing before you reach any houses,” she continued.



Investigators locked down access to the area and only allowed some residents back home. By Wednesday afternoon, the King County Medical Examiner van was spotted leaving the area.

In an email, King County Sheriff's Office Captain Tim Meyer told KING 5 he is “unaware of any immediate concerns for public safety.”



Over the weekend, in response to several unverified social media reports connecting death investigations around the county, the sheriff’s office released a statement that said they have “no evidence affirming this for any cases under our jurisdiction.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.