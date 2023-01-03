Family remembers cousins killed in Seattle hit-and-run over the weekend

Two people were killed and a third was injured in the crash on Sunday.

SEATTLE — The family of the two people killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Seattle on Feb. 26 remembered them for their positivity.

Terry Jeffries, one of Terrell Aaron's siblings, said his brother was a "pillar of forgiveness."

"His presence was infectious," Jefferies said of the 38-year-old.

Tomiko Strothers, the mother of 34-year-old Skyler Thornton, said "no one anywhere" would have anything bad to say about her son.

Thornton and Aaron were cousins.

"I know there is nothing that is going to bring my son or my nephew back," Strothers told KING 5. "What I want from the police is answers."

Aaron and Thornton were killed around 3 a.m. on Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge. A vehicle rear-ended another and they both came to a stop in the left lane of the interstate. That's when another vehicle rear-ended one of those vehicles, killing Aaron and Thornton.

A 22-year-old driver involved in the first crash was outside of his vehicle at the time. He was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

The occupants of the third vehicle involved - a Jeep Wrangler - fled the scene on foot.

"How could you disregard human lives and just run away?" Strothers asked, adding that a "mother's greatest nightmare is to lose a child."

Washington State Patrol detectives are looking for witnesses and ask people with information to contact Detective Haake: Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

Meanwhile, Aaron's family is seeking answers.