Storefronts smashed in Renton burglaries ahead of holiday season

Police said a suspect is using a truck to ram into the front doors of businesses in Renton, then entering and burglarizing them.

RENTON, Wash. — Business owners are picking up the pieces after three Renton storefronts were smashed this week in a string of burglaries.

According to police, a suspect used a truck to ram into their front doors.

Renton Police said the suspect first drove into a barbershop on 116th Ave SE on Monday, stealing several items. A day later, early Tuesday morning, the suspect smashed into two restaurants on SW 43rd Street, according to police.

On SW 43rd Street, the two Egyptian-American brothers who own Momo’s Kebab told KING5 Tuesday the last thing they expected would happen when they opened this January was to become the victim of two separate smash-and-grabs in one year.

“This is the second time this has happened with us actually,” Ahmed Elgedawi said.

In the years prior, Elgedawi and his brother Mohammed cooked out of food trucks, but after having increasing success, they were thrilled to open their first brick-and-mortar.

But early on Tuesday morning, the driver of a truck reversed over a curb and into Momo's Kebab, breaking the door frame, along with the owner’s spirit.

“Thank God he [did] not steal anything, but we have to close for another month,” Elgedawi said. “And this is Christmastime and a new year, and this is the time we [are] doing our money, and this is our time doing the business.”

After reversing into Momo’s two front doors, the suspect was unable to gain entry; the door frame bent, but the glass did not shatter. Elgedawi said he thinks the suspect heard their loud security alarm and got scared and drove off — but not before making one more attempt in the business complex.

Police said the suspect also smashed Momo’s neighbor’s door, "Yummy Kitchen," a restaurant two doors down.

“This door was all broken,” Elgedawi said.

At Momo’s, the smash and grab were all smash, no grab.

“He didn’t steal, thank God he didn’t steal anything,” Elgedawi said.

But it was the second time they’d had this happen in just nine months. In April, someone threw a large heavy rock at their window, breaking in and burglarizing their business.

“He [stole] all the register, and then he run away,” Elgedawi said.

A register full of cash was stolen and the brothers closed for one whole month.

They stopped accepting cash after this. So, it was discouraging when it happened again this week, adding to their losses.

“We make our food from love, know what I’m saying?” Elgedawi said. “But this has happened again, and hopefully, hopefully, hopefully, he will catch him as soon as possible.”

And when the business reopens just after the new year, Elgedawi hopes the community will come and support them by enjoying homemade falafel, chicken shawarma, and beyond.

“Please come try our food,” Elgedawi said.

Additionally, the police could use your help in finding the suspect. Renton officers said the car he was driving appears to be a red or burgundy Ford F-150 from the 1990s with a unique-style canopy on it.