Teenage suspect arrested in connection to Tacoma cannabis shop armed robbery

The 17-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult and faces charges of assault, robbery and unlawful possession.

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing above of the armed robbery security footage originally aired on Oct. 28, 2022.

One suspect was arrested Monday in connection to an armed robbery of a Tacoma cannabis shop in October.

The 17-year-old suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be tried as an adult. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, three cars pulled up near the front of Zip's Cannabis in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. One vehicle drove through the front doors.

The other suspects then ran into the store and started to throw merchandise in bags they brought to the scene. They allegedly stole thousand of dollars worth of merchandise, according to court documents.

The suspects exchanged gunfire with an armed security guard outside of the business. Police believe one of the suspects was shot. The security guard was not injured.

According to security camera footage, there were at least six suspects involved in the crime. Two cars were left at the scene. All of the cars used during the robbery were stolen.

This robbery was one of four armed robberies in Pierce County in one week in late October.

Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss said multiple factors lead investigators to believe the crimes could be connected. In each instance, the thieves used vehicles to ram down the front doors, the number of suspects was consistent and the suspects all used stolen vehicles.

"Similar incidents don't always mean the same suspects, but a lot of times it does," Moss said.

The investigation is still ongoing. Tacoma police are still asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.