Police searching for suspect after shooting, killing man near Paine Field

Snohomish County Sherriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting at the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. The public is advised to avoid the area.

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County Sherriff's deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man near Paine Field in Everett.

At approximately 12:43 p.m., witnesses called 911 and reported a man shot multiple times. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5'8 Black man with short hair, a green shirt and tan pants, was said to have fled on foot.

Upon arrival, the victim was treated and transported to Providence Hospital, but eventually died from his injuries.

Deputies are actively searching for the suspect, who is expected to be armed.

The suspect is not considered an active threat to the community, but the public is advised to avoid the area.

Witnesses reported the victim and suspect were in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.