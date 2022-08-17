2-year-old among those injured in Tacoma shooting

Two other adult males also were injured in relation to the incident late Tuesday night.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her finger in a shooting incident on Tuesday night in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of South 8th Street at 11:20 p.m. Upon arrival, a woman contacted the officers while holding her 2-year-old daughter, who had been shot in the finger.

A Tacoma police spokesperson said the officer immediately transported the child to the hospital and the injury was not life-threatening.

Officers at the scene were told a rap video was being filmed when suspects drove up and attempted to rob the victims.

The victims fled inside the home and multiple shots were fired inside.

Two adult males later reported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds that were related to this case. Officers have made contact with those individuals.