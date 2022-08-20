Deputies believe mass shooting prevented with arrest at Gorge Amphitheater

An Ephrata man was arrested on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.

GEORGE, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man Friday night at the Gorge Amphitheater that they believe "may have had plans" to commit a mass shooting.

Authorities were notified by security and citizens around 9 p.m. that a man in the parking lot had inhaled an unknown "substance or gas from a balloon" and loaded 2 pistols from the trunk of his car.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Ephrata man, then approached concertgoers attending the Bass Canyon concert series at the Gorge Amphitheater. According to authorities, the man was asking attendees what time the show was ending and where people would be exiting the venue.

The man never made it inside the event, and was detained and disarmed by authorities outside the venue gates. He eventually was arrested on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. He is being held in the Grant County Jail.

No one was injured, and the suspect did not make any statements to deputies upon his arrest.