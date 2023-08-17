Spike strips help end police pursuit after armed robberies in Pierce County; 3 teens arrested

A 13 and 14-year-old were among the suspects arrested following the pursuit.

TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenagers are in custody, including a 13 and 14-year-old, after allegedly committing multiple armed robberies and leading police on a pursuit that ended in Lakewood early Thursday morning.

Police say the suspects initially stole a car in Tacoma and robbed two businesses in Pierce County just after midnight Thursday.

The suspects first targeted a Fast Pho restaurant in Tacoma, but it is unclear what the subjects got away with from the establishment. After that, police said the suspects traveled to a 76 gas station in Puyallup and robbed it. No one was injured in either robbery, but police said at least one suspect was carrying a gun.

Officers spotted the vehicle of the suspects about 15 minutes after the second armed robbery, and initiated a pursuit that went through Tacoma and Pierce County, before ending on northbound Interstate 5. The vehicle was stopped by spike strips on the freeway, and the suspects attempted to escape on foot.

A 19-year-old and 13-year-old were taken into custody after crossing into the southbound lanes of I-5 on foot, and a 14-year-old suspect got away initially but was tracked down by K-9 units and arrested shortly after.

Officers was Tacoma and Lakewood Police Departments as well as Washington State Patrol troopers were involved in the pursuit and arrest of the suspects.

Police believe there may have been a fourth suspect, but did not confirm as they continue to investigate.