Suspect in Marysville, Edmonds homicides arrested after pursuit

The 31-year-old suspect led police on a chase that included K-9 and helicopter searches.

EDMONDS, Wash — A man suspected to be involved in two homicides was arrested in Edmonds Thursday after a pursuit, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.

The first homicide happened at a Marysville apartment complex, the Marysville Police Department (MPD) confirmed.

MPD says it responded around 4 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of 164th Street NE, where a 31-year-old man was found shot and killed. The victim and suspect lived at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The second homicide happened in Edmonds.

SCSO said deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 16300 block of 48th Place W. just before 7 a.m. A woman was found dead, and another man and woman were found with gunshot wounds. The two living victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two children were also in the home but were not injured.

Deputies observed the suspect, a 31-year-old Marysville man, fleeing the scene in a vehicle registered to the address where the victims were found.

A pursuit was initiated, which ended on Norma Beach Road in Edmonds. The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, which led to both a K-9 and helicopter search.

The helicopter eventually located the suspect hiding, and deputies took him into custody without incident.