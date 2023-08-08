Tacoma police officers involved in deadly shooting near Fern Hill neighborhood

One person was killed. Tacoma police said no officers were hurt.

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed by Tacoma police in a shooting in the Fern Hill neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

No officers were hurt, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD.)

The incident took place on the 9400 block of South D Street.

Police responded to a call at around 3:10 p.m. for an assault with a weapon involving a gun. Tacoma officers who responded to the scene called for SWAT to assist.

Officers reported that shots were fired at 4:38 p.m. There was no information on how many officers fired shots.

There were no other details available about what led up to the shooting.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.