Lynnwood 7-Eleven customer shot trying to intervene in attempted robbery

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A customer at a Lynnwood 7-Eleven was shot in the leg while intervening in a robbery early Friday morning, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.

Around 2:50 a.m., SCSO deputies responded to an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven location on 148th Avenue SW. Four suspects took items from the convenience store, and were confronted by a regular customer of the 7-Eleven as they were exiting the location.

The four suspects are said to have gotten into their car, and one of them shot the customer in the leg before their vehicle fled the scene. The customer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies later located the suspects and a pursuit was initiated, where the vehicle was tracked to Everett. The car with the four suspects ended up crashing near 35th Street and Grand Avenue into an unoccupied civilian car.

One suspect, an 18-year-old man, was taken into custody but three others remain outstanding, according to SCSO.