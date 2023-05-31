Police identify suspect in fatal Federal Way bar shooting

Law enforcement officials believe 31-year-old Samuel Ramirez Jr. is responsible for shooting and killing two women outside of Stars Bar & Grill.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Law enforcement officials have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Federal Way earlier this month.

In the early morning hours of May 21, two women were killed in the parking lot of Stars Bar & Grill where they both worked. A third person was also shot and survived.

The Federal Way Police Department issued a warrant for 31-year-old Samuel Ramirez Jr.'s arrest in connection to the shooting. Ramirez is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police urge anyone with information about his location to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to the Stars Bar & Grill around 3:30 a.m. on May 21 for the reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found the three victims. Stars Bar & Grill employees Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn died at the scene.

On Tuesday, the bar reopened for the first time since the killings. The owner, Teena Nelson said the outpouring of support was "beautiful."

"Katie and Jessyca were roommates. They were the life of the party. Katie is known in every bar in Federal Way just as the bright shiny light when she walks in," Nelson said.

"There were mountains and mountains of flowers outside. It was so beautiful and a lot of live plants that we can plant and have for years to come that are really special," Nelson said. "It just showed all the love the community has and they have really reached out to let us know they're here for us."