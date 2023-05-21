2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Federal Way bar

According to the preliminary investigation, it is believed the two women and the man were shot in the parking lot as they were leaving the bar.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police are investigating after two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting outside a bar early Sunday morning.

The Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to the Stars Bar & Grill at around 3:30 a.m. for the reported shooting.

Arriving officers found three people with gunshot wounds, according to Federal Way police. Two of the victims, both women in their 30s and employees at the bar, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, a 25-year-old man who was a patron, was taken to the hospital. Police did not give an update on the condition of the third victim.

According to the preliminary investigation, it is believed the two women and the man were shot in the parking lot as they were leaving the bar. Police said the shooting came after an earlier dispute with another man at the bar.

The suspect in the shooting has not been located.

Federal Way police ask anyone who may have been at the Stars Bar & Grill anytime Saturday night or anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 253-835-2121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.