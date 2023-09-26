Pierce County deputies searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is seeking a gold or beige Chevy Tahoe believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Tacoma Monday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., a collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle was reported in the 11000 block of Waller Road E. The victim who was on the bicycle was found at the scene and he did not survive the crash, PCSD said.

PCSD said in a release about the crash that they believe it was intentional and are investigating it as a homicide. In an update Monday evening, PCSD said the involved vehicle has been identified as a "2000-2006 Gold/Beige Chevy Tahoe, with possible front end damage."

The department is asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.