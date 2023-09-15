19-year-old arrested in fatal Burien hit-and-run

A 77-year-old woman was killed in the Sept. 2 hit-and-run.

BURIEN, Wash. — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Burien.

The 19-year-old was arrested and booked for allegedly hitting and killing a 77-year-old woman on Sept. 2. The crash occurred near the 17400 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive in Burien at around 2:45 p.m., according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect's car was located on Sept. 13, but he was still outstanding. The KCSO thanked all those who submitted tips in a tweet on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

