x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Pierce County deputies arrest Spanaway murder suspect

The New Year's Eve shooting stemmed from an argument between two men in a garage.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies arrested a 28-year-old male suspected of killing a man in Spanaway on Dec. 31.

The man was booked into jail for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two men in a garage, according to Sgt. Darren Moss.

A resident in the 2100 block of 41st Avenue East reportedly heard his son arguing with someone in a nearby garage before hearing gunshots just after 11 a.m.

The resident fled his home and ran to another neighbor's house where they called 911.

Arriving deputies found a deceased man lying in the home's driveway, Moss said. The resident's son, who was a suspect in the fatal shooting, was gone when deputies arrived.

The victim in the shooting has not been identified.

In Other News

Father faces assault charges after allegedly pushing referee to the ground