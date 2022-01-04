Pierce County deputies arrest Spanaway murder suspect

The New Year's Eve shooting stemmed from an argument between two men in a garage.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies arrested a 28-year-old male suspected of killing a man in Spanaway on Dec. 31.

The man was booked into jail for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two men in a garage, according to Sgt. Darren Moss.

A resident in the 2100 block of 41st Avenue East reportedly heard his son arguing with someone in a nearby garage before hearing gunshots just after 11 a.m.

The resident fled his home and ran to another neighbor's house where they called 911.

Arriving deputies found a deceased man lying in the home's driveway, Moss said. The resident's son, who was a suspect in the fatal shooting, was gone when deputies arrived.

The victim in the shooting has not been identified.