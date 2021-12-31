Deputies search for deadly shooting suspect in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument between two men in a garage Friday morning, according to Sgt. Darren Moss.
A resident in the 2100 block of 41st Avenue East reportedly heard his son arguing with someone in a nearby garage before hearing gunshots just after 11 a.m.
The resident fled his home and ran to another neighbor's house where they called 911.
Arriving deputies found a deceased man lying in the home's driveway, Moss said. The resident's son, who is suspect in the fatal shooting, was gone when deputies arrived.
As of 2:30 p.m., the son is still at large, and detectives are still investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
