Deputies search for deadly shooting suspect in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument between two men in a garage Friday morning, according to Sgt. Darren Moss.

A resident in the 2100 block of 41st Avenue East reportedly heard his son arguing with someone in a nearby garage before hearing gunshots just after 11 a.m.

Homicide at 21600 41st Ave E in Spanaway.Suspect fled the scene. Detectives and forensic investigators on scene. The suspect is the homeowners son. The deceased male has not been identified yet. pic.twitter.com/e36P9KvpY0 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 31, 2021

The resident fled his home and ran to another neighbor's house where they called 911.

Arriving deputies found a deceased man lying in the home's driveway, Moss said. The resident's son, who is suspect in the fatal shooting, was gone when deputies arrived.

As of 2:30 p.m., the son is still at large, and detectives are still investigating the incident.

